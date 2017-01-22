Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Reunite in Paris

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have reunited in the City of Love.

The two were photographed walking together at a flea market in Paris Sunday, days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model walked the runway at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall wore a knee-length brown fur coat over a black long-sleeve shoulder-baring top, light blue skinny jeans and black strappy heels—a more conservative look than one she sported the day before, when she was spotted out on the town wearing a sheer top over star-shaped nipple pasties.