Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Reunite in Paris

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have reunited in the City of Love.

The two were photographed walking together at a flea market in Paris Sunday, days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model walked the runway at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall wore a knee-length brown fur coat over a black long-sleeve shoulder-baring top, light blue skinny jeans and black strappy heels—a more conservative look than one she sported the day before, when she was spotted out on the town wearing a sheer top over star-shaped nipple pasties.

The two first sparked romance rumors early last year and have not commented on the nature of their relationship. Kendall and the rapper have often been spotted together more often in recent months.

A few days ago, Kendall and a group of friends, including Bella Hadid, watched him and other rappers perform at a concert honoring the late A$AP Yams at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Earlier last week, Kendall and A$AP Rocky shopped together at a diamond jewelry store and menswear shop in the city.

In December, Kendall and A$AP Rocky partied at a Miami nightclub and then left the venue together. Later that month, the two were spotted at two restaurants in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News that month that "Kendall is seeing a few people" and is "open" to the idea of dating A$AP Rocky exclusively.

"They've been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately," the source said. "She likes him, and he likes her."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!

