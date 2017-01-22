Happy birthday, Freddie!

Louis Tomlinson reunited with ex Briana Jungwirth to celebrate their son's first birthday. In a video posted on her Instagram page Saturday, the British One Direction singer grins as he helps the little boy stand while his mom presents him with a white frosted cake bearing the child's photo and the words "Happy birthday Freddie."

"Special first birthday :)," Jungwirth wrote.

"Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!" Tomlinson tweeted.

The three were joined by at least two other people at the party, the video shows.