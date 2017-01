The two were first linked in July. Their engagement was revealed in October when Prepon wore her engagement ring to the New York premiere of The Girl on the Train.

"We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about," Prepon said. "It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues."

She cracked about her OITNB co-stars, "Our cast alone is like 50 people."

This will be the first marriage for both Prepon and the Hell or High Water actor. He was previously engaged to House of Cards star Robin Wright.

