EXCLUSIVE!

Demi Lovato Supports Rumored Boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos at MMA Fight: All the Exclusive Details!

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello & Holly Passalaqua |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kirsten Dunst

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz

Anwar Hadid Makes Relationship With Nicola Peltz Instagram Official With Sweet, PDA-Filled Picture

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Lovato, Guilherme Bomba

Instagram

Demi Lovato can't seem to stop smiling!

The "Confident" songstress was on hand to support rumored boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos during the Bellator 170 at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, and from the looks of their PDA, these two are most definitely an item. 

E! News has all the exclusive details about the MMA champ's game-winning fight, including just how Lovato pumped up the crowd and celebrated Bomba's win with a sweet kiss. 

A source tells E! News, Demi, looking gorgeous in tight black pants and a "Team Bomba" T-shirt paired with chunky heeled booties, was escorted to her ringside seat where she watched at least four fights before Bomba's match. 

Lovato then chatted up MMA superstar Randy Couture and his girlfriend, actress Mindy Robinson, telling them, "Everything's good! I'm excited!" The pop sensation also shared that although she had seen Bomba fight before, this was her first fight as his girlfriend.

"I'm freaking out!" she told the couple. 

Photos

Demi Lovato's Best Looks

Demi Lovato, Guilherme Bomba

Our eyewitness also shares that when it came time for Bomba's fight, Lovato appeared nervous, but as soon as the announcer introduced him into the ring, she started cheering alongside his fans, "Let's go, Bomba! Let's go!"

Throughout the rounds, Demi was seen squirming in her seat and flinching when Bomba was hit. At one point, Demi yelled, "Don't let him up!" when Bomba was on top of his opponent. She then started leading a chant in support of her might-be beau. 

As soon as Bomba was declared the winner, our source reveals that Demi began jumping up and down with her hand in the air and hugging everyone around her, including members of Bomba's team.

Lovato, 24, beamed with pride as Bomba made eye contact and pointed at her from the ring. Swoon!

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Demi Lovato, Guilherme Bomba
Joined by his team, she then made her way backstage to congratulate Bomba. "I'm still shaking," Demi was overheard telling the group as they all celebrated the big win.
 
As Bomba made his way down the hall to greet his friends and family, Demi smiled from ear to ear. After shaking a few hands, Bomba went straight to Demi where our source tells us they kissed and shared a long embrace. "I'm so proud of you! I'm so proud of you," she told him. 
 
She stood against the wall as he chatted, hugged and celebrated with his friends, before Bomba returned to smooch his potential love interest and whisper in her ear. 
 
Demi officially just put any and all date nights to complete shame.

The main card fights aired live tonight on Spike TV. 

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Couples , Top Stories