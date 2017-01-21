America Ferrera ran into two special co-stars while participating in the Women's March on Washington D.C. today.
The actress, who delivered a speech during the women's rights protest, reunited with none other than fellow Ugly Betty alums, Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz. America shared a heartwarming photo of the trio, who proved they are just as much family offscreen as they were on television.
"I march for family! I found my #UglyBetty family @therealanaortiz & @markindelicato here at the #womensmarchdc and we're here celebrating @plannedparenthood with @funnyordie & @ronnaandbeverly #fullheart," Ferrera captioned the snapshot.
In the popular ABC series, which ran from 2006-2010, Ferrera starred as Ortiz's younger sister and Indelicato's aunt.
The onscreen mother-son duo marched together, surely stopping to support America when she took the stage and delivered a message to the hundreds of thousands in attendance.
"We are gathered here and across the country and around the world today to say, 'Mr. Trump, we refuse. It's been a heartbreaking time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country," the star, the daughter of Honduran immigrants, told the crowd. "Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday."
"We march today for our families and our neighbors, for our future, for the causes that we claim and the causes that claim us," Ferrera said. "We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war."
Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Amy Schumer, Helen Mirren, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon, Evan Rachel Wood and more stepped out in support of equality in major cities such as Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Denver and Park City, Utah.
Pink and husband Carey Hart brought their kids, including newborn son Jameson, along as well.