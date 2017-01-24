John Cena Set to Host 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

John Cena just signed up to get slimed.

Nickelodeon announced Tuesday that the professional wrestler and television personality is set to host the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, which airs live on March 11, 2017. Cena is no stranger to the award show circuit, most recently landing the coveted gig at the 2016 ESPYs as well as the 2016 Teen Choice Awards opposite Victoria Justice.

Cena brought major laughs to both memorable events, and this year's KCAs will certainly follow suit. So what can one expect the E! star to bring to the table? Well, plenty of green slime (as is tradition at the Kids' Choice Awards), hilarious skits and as always... more than just a small handful of surprises.