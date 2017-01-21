Peta Murgatroyd is working on her fitness, just over two weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The Dancing With the Stars pro posted her second post-pregnancy selfie, which shows her wearing a white and purple tie-dyed nursing bra and black mini skirt, Saturday and revealed she had recently returned to the gym. Murgatroyd gave birth to her and co-star Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son Shai on Jan. 4.

"Love thy self ♥ #Day17 postpartum," she wrote. "I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!"