Kendall Jenner Braves the Paris Cold in Star-Shaped Nipple Pasties and Sheer Blouse

Kendall Jenner

Best Images/FameFlynet

The cold never bothered her anyway.

Kendall Jenner's street style took a turn for the undeniably risqué when she stepped out on Saturday in Paris rocking a completely sheer turtleneck blouse with glittery, star-shaped nipple pasties. 

The supermodel is in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, and took a break from killing the catwalk for a night out with her besties. Kendall, 21, warmed up in a cropped denim jacket with fur sleeves, high-waisted trousers, fishnet tights and sky-high stilettos.  

She accessorized the oh-so chic ensemble with a pair of rectangular shades and a small leather crossbody handbag. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no stranger to taking fashion risks, and is known for rocking the barely-there look while out and about. 

Kendall has spoken out about her carefree style inspiration, writing on her website, "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts! That's it!"

Her $2,000 nipple ring made headlines over the summer, and in a 2015 interview with Page Six, attributed the racy piercing to a rebellious stage in her teenage years. 

Aside from her killer wardrobe, Jenner is taking every runway at Paris Fashion Week by storm. She walked alongside close pal Bella Hadid for Givenchy on Friday, and will surely make the most of the rest of her time in Paris. 

Keep doing, you Kenny.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!

