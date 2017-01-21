What do you mean, Justin Bieber?

While leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood Friday, a photographer asked the singer if he is able to listen to a song by The Weeknd.

"Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song," Bieber replied, as seen in a video posted on TMZ Saturday. "That s--t's whack."

The Weeknd has not responded. The video was posted days after he and Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, went public with their romance when they were photographed kissingoutside a restaurant in Los Angeles.

She and Bieber dated on and off for three years before calling it quits in 2014. He has not commented on her relationship with The Weeknd, which is in its beginning stages.