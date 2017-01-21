Julianne Hough & Derek Hough Dress Up Like La La Land Couple at Nina Dobrev's Birthday Party

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Women's March, Katy Perry

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Peta Murgatroyd, Post-Baby

Peta Murgatroyd Returns to the Gym 2 Weeks After Giving Birth and Shares New Photo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julianne Hough, Derek Hough

Instagram

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough have got La La Land fever too!

The siblings and Dancing With the Stars cast members dressed up like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's characters from the musical film at friend Nina Dobrev's 28th birthday party at a bowling alley, which showcased the movie's theme. Julianne sported a bright yellow dress while Derek wore a light tan suit jacket, a matching newsboy cap, a gray tie and dark pants.

The movie depicts a romance between an aspiring actress and jazz musician. It is set in the present but features song and dance numbers that bring to mind the Golden Age of Hollywood. La La Land won seven Golden Globes earlier this month and many expect the film to be nominated for Oscars when the nominations are announced Tuesday.

Photos

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

"La la land!!! @juleshough is the modern day Ginger Rodgers. Pure talent," Derek wrote on Instagram. "@ninadobrev Birthday !!! #goldenage #family #talent #ilikemyhat #move #beyond #weAreAboutToLightAmericaUp #motionEqualsEmotion #IWonAtBowling #iactuallylost #legends."

"City of stars," Julianne said. "#lalaland #ninasthemedbirthdayparty #brotherfromthesamemother #yellowlexi."

#901Girls in #LaLaLand ?

A photo posted by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on

Could we see a La La Land tribute performance on Dancing With the Stars in the future?

Julianne and Derek have performed together onstage for years, including on the show and during their joint dance show tours, which began in 2014. Their third, the MOVE Beyond tour, is set to begin in April in Ohio.

TAGS/ Julianne Hough , Derek Hough , La La Land , Dancing With The Stars , Top Stories , Movies