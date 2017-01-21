Julianne Hough and Derek Hough have got La La Land fever too!

The siblings and Dancing With the Stars cast members dressed up like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's characters from the musical film at friend Nina Dobrev's 28th birthday party at a bowling alley, which showcased the movie's theme. Julianne sported a bright yellow dress while Derek wore a light tan suit jacket, a matching newsboy cap, a gray tie and dark pants.

The movie depicts a romance between an aspiring actress and jazz musician. It is set in the present but features song and dance numbers that bring to mind the Golden Age of Hollywood. La La Land won seven Golden Globes earlier this month and many expect the film to be nominated for Oscars when the nominations are announced Tuesday.