Getty Images
Getty Images
Don't believe everything you read at the grocery store.
It's not a shock when some tabloids try to grab shoppers' attention with their splashy headlines. But it is surprising when a Hollywood star decides to address them.
On Friday night, Oliver Hudson came across a Star magazine cover that claimed Brad Pitt was moving into Kate Hudson's house.
What came next was a sarcastic post that suggests the rumors are just that, rumors.
"Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as s--t! He drinks out of the f--king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!!" Oliver wrote to his followers. "He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank God for Amber Alert.."
He added, "My mom's overtly flirting with him! She's wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying ‘All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!'"
Tabloids have been speculating about Kate and Brad's relationship status for several weeks. While the pair hasn't been photographed, it hasn't stopped paparazzi from asking family members about the rumors.
Recently, Goldie Hawn was asked if she's thrilled that her daughter is dating Brad. She simply laughed it off when leaving the Brentwood Country Mart.
As for Oliver, he's taking another route thanks to social media. And his famous friends including stylist Jamie Mizrahi are calling it "genius."
"Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the f--k out.. we thank you..," he wrote. "Oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok.."