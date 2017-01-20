The show may be over (for now), but Riley and Maya will be friends forever.

Girl Meets World's series finale was filled with nostalgic nods to Boy Meets World—including nearly its entire cast and actual clips of the series finale—but there was also no shortage of the friendships and humor that we're deeply going to miss if the show doesn't find a new home.

We never really thought Topanga (Danielle Fishel) would force her family to move to London when they so clearly did not want to, but apparently the decision was so hard for her that she had to bring in her husband's entire family and two of their high school teachers (with not a single member of her own family in sight) to help. Everyone pretty much told her to follow her heart, so they really weren't very helpful.