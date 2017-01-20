After the video went viral, an on-set monitor with American Humane, a group that ensures the safety of animals used in film and TV productions and which awards its "No Animals Were Harmed" certification to films, was placed on leave after the disturbing video was leaked. The group also said it is "bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter."

"On a movie where the mantra was the safety and comfort of the dogs, mistakes were made, and everything needs to be done to make sure those errors are not repeated. But the reason American Humane certifies that no animals were harmed during the making of the film is that no animals were harmed during the making of the film," Cameron wrote. "I celebrate animal rescue and am proud of the values that show up in A Dog's Purpose. —W Bruce Cameron 1/20/17."

The author had said on Facebook Wednesday that he was "disturbed" by the video footage.

"I have asked the studio for an explanation and have been assured they are reviewing every single frame of footage shot that day and interviewing the people who were there. (I wasn't.)," he said at the time.