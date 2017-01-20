Sometimes, second helpings on the small screen are nothing short of great ideas.

In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed Thursday night that ABC is looking to add a Black-ish spinoff to their comedy line-up. In other words, one member of the Johnson family would be getting their own show.

While talks are in the very early stages, eldest daughter Zoey (played by Yara Shahidi) would star in the proposed project that would follow her life as she heads off to college.

The exciting new project got us thinking of all the successful spinoffs that audiences couldn't get enough of for several seasons.

Whether it's classic favorites like Saved by the Bell and Melrose Place or new guilty pleasures like Bachelor in Paradise and any Real Housewives city outside Orange County, there has been a show for everyone.

Take a look at some of our favorites in our massive gallery below.