The rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage continue to circulate.

After Kanye's hospitalization this past November, rumors of a split began to surface. But a source close to Kim's legal team explained at the time that reports of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanting to file for divorce were inaccurate.

"I know for a fact that's not true," the source confirmed.

In late December, the couple was spotted out together for the first time in months, showing the world that they are still an item.

Since that time, Kim and Kanye have been seen out together on multiple occasions, but split rumors still continue to fly.