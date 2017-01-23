You're going on day three of dirty, unwashed hair. What else is new?

Washing your hair is no fun (and that's no secret). Hence why your trusty dry shampoo has saved you on more than one occasion. You probably have no qualms with your go-to spray or powder, but we're about to do you one better.

Stranded is a brand-new, all-natural hair powder that has a few things yours doesn't. First off, it's dye-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly. The two main ingredients are tapioca powder (a baking ingredient used in skincare products) and Kaolin clay (a mineral often used in face masks to stop oil production). Together they promote hair and scalp health, something that other formulas fail to do. In fact, most brands contain talc, which isn't actually all that great for you—according to the FDA.