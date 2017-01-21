Mariah Carey is feeling the stress of her relationship.
On this Sunday's Mariah's World, Mimi opens up about James Packer during a candid conversation with her manager, Stella.
"Did your fiancé leave already?" Stella asks in the clip above.
James had just flown in to see Mariah's show in Paris, but now he's already gone.
"Yes," Mariah replies. "I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn't get to spend quality time with him. I don't know how we're gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things."
Stella asks Mariah if James was "upset" and why he "left so soon" and Mariah says she doesn't know.
"I don't know because I asked him if everything was good…I think he had to get back to deal with his own business," Mariah explains. "I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don't have that right now."
Mimi is currently on tour with a demanding schedule and at the same time James has many work responsibilities of his own. So Mariah explains, "It's not really easy for us to spend time together."
Check out the clip above to see Mariah dish about her relationship and admit that the stress is making her "stomach hurt."
Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!