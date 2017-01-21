Mariah Carey is feeling the stress of her relationship.

On this Sunday's Mariah's World, Mimi opens up about James Packer during a candid conversation with her manager, Stella.

"Did your fiancé leave already?" Stella asks in the clip above.

James had just flown in to see Mariah's show in Paris, but now he's already gone.

"Yes," Mariah replies. "I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn't get to spend quality time with him. I don't know how we're gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things."

Stella asks Mariah if James was "upset" and why he "left so soon" and Mariah says she doesn't know.