Married with three kids and several booming business ventures, Kristin Cavallari's days on The Hills are far behind her...but does she still keep in contact with her co-stars?
The fashion mogul caught up with E! News behind-the-scenes of her photo shoot for an upcoming issue of Galore—which will be out during fashion week—and opened up about her current standing with Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad, with whom she notoriously feuded throughout the reality series.
"I talk to Audrina all the time," Cavallari revealed. "I'm so proud of her. She's loves having a little girl. She's just in baby bliss."
Grant Lamos IV/Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Other than being a first-time mommy, Patridge also just launched her swimwear collection Prey Swim, which Cavallari is a huge fan of.
"I think it's awesome that she launched her swimwear line because I know she's been wanting to do that for a while," K. Cav gushed. "And I'm not just saying this, her swimwear is awesome. It has amazing support—everything about it! I would be a fan regardless if it was Audrina's. So I'm going to keep buying her stuff. I'm really excited about it."
As for Cavallari's relationship with Conrad, well, it's pretty much nonexistent in a very non-dramatic way.
"I haven't talked to Lauren in a long time," the fashionista explained when asked about L.C.'s pregnancy news. "It's been years since I've seen her. But I think it's awesome. I feel like everyone is in the next phase of their life. Everyone's married and having babies now. It's really cool to see! It's a very exciting time in her life, and so I'm just happy for everybody!"
How far they've come since 2010!