Alison Brie and Dave Franco Talk Wedding Date: "Hopefully Soon!"

James Franco teased us all when he recently revealed on The Late Show that his younger brother Dave Franco and Alison Brie were planning on tying the knot "early" this year.

"I don't know why he said that," Brie said with a big smile (and some blushing) at last night's Sundance Film Festival premiere of her and her fiancé's new comedy The Little Hours. "I don't know what he was talking about."

Ha!

Dave also tried to jokingly dismiss the impromptu announcement. "He doesn't know anything," he said. "He doesn't know what he's talking about. Who knows when it's going to be? Hopefully soon. Hopefully early this year, but again we're very lax about the whole planning."