Alison Brie and Dave Franco Talk Wedding Date: "Hopefully Soon!"

James Franco teased us all when he recently revealed on The Late Show that his younger brother Dave Franco and Alison Brie were planning on tying the knot "early" this year.
"I don't know why he said that," Brie said with a big smile (and some blushing) at last night's Sundance Film Festival premiere of her and her fiancé's new comedy The Little Hours. "I don't know what he was talking about."
Ha!
Dave also tried to jokingly dismiss the impromptu announcement. "He doesn't know anything," he said. "He doesn't know what he's talking about. Who knows when it's going to be? Hopefully soon. Hopefully early this year, but again we're very lax about the whole planning."
When I reminded Dave that he told me back in May that they might elope, he cracked, "We will probably still elope."
E! News was the first to tell you that Franco popped the question with an Irene Neuwirth-designed ring in August 2015 after dating for more than three years.
The Little Hours is set in the 14th century and stars Franco as a servant who finds refuge at a convent filled with horny misbehaving nuns after he escapes from his evil lord (Nick Offerman).
Brie co-stars as one of the nuns. "It really robs you of all sexuality," the Mad Men actress said of wearing the religious habit. "I feel like we all wanted to be naked all the time...You'll see there is quite a bit of nudity in the movie from everyone but me."
Franco said of seeing his wife-to-be dressed as a nun for the first time, "It was everything you would expect, erotic. It was a dream come true."
