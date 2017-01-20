Idina Menzel knows just how you feel about Lifetime's Beaches remake.

"It's exciting, it's scary too because it's such a beloved movie. People, including myself, saw it back in the day and loved it…I just hope people will open their hearts and realize we think it's like an homage to the original, sort of just an update, it's exciting," she told E! News.

Menzel is taking on the role of CC, the role Bette Midler made famous in the film version. Nia Long also stars as Hillary, the role Barbara Hershey played. The movie follows the friendship of CC and Hillary, from their first meeting through decades and varying degrees of ups and downs. The classic songs, like "Wind Beneath My Wings" are there and updated, and there are some new numbers too.