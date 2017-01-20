Idina Menzel knows just how you feel about Lifetime's Beaches remake.
"It's exciting, it's scary too because it's such a beloved movie. People, including myself, saw it back in the day and loved it…I just hope people will open their hearts and realize we think it's like an homage to the original, sort of just an update, it's exciting," she told E! News.
Menzel is taking on the role of CC, the role Bette Midler made famous in the film version. Nia Long also stars as Hillary, the role Barbara Hershey played. The movie follows the friendship of CC and Hillary, from their first meeting through decades and varying degrees of ups and downs. The classic songs, like "Wind Beneath My Wings" are there and updated, and there are some new numbers too.
"The whole thing was daunting to do in that way," Menzel said of taking on the iconic music Midler originally sang. "It's not something I wanted to do right at first because it is—she's been my idol my whole life and I don't make it habit of trying to walk in those footsteps."
Thankfully, Menzel said she got Midler's blessing in the form of a tweet: "Can't wait to see Idina Menzel as CC in Lifetime's Beaches! DON'T TELL ME THE ENDING!"
Menzel said she hopes the new Beaches will help start a conversation among women about choices regarding family and career, "Just that idea of not settling and really…choosing to do something really fulfilling in our lives. I think this movie sort of explores Nia Long's character and her career more, it's just a good conversation to have."
Click play on the video above for more from Menzel. Beaches premieres Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.