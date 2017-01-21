Saturday Savings: Get Diane Kruger's Rad Plaid Jacket—for Less

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Saturday Savings, Diane Kruger

AKM-GSI

It's not every day Diane Kruger wears something in your price range.

The fashion star is notorious for wearing the latest designs of her designer pals—she and Jason Wu are especially close—so when you see her rocking something remotely affordable, jump. on. it.

Enter the rad plaid Levi's jacket the actress was recently spotted in (which was once $178, but now is $124). It's a sure way to stay warm and fashionable while romping around the city in your workout gear. (Not the mention, that Sherpa detail on the collar is an added style bonus.)

If the exact coat happens to be sold out (because, it will), check out the similar options below—which are also on sale.

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings

H&M Pile-Lined Suede Jacket, Was: $199, Now: $99

ESC: Saturday Savings

Helmut Lang Faux Fur Collar Denim Jacket, Was: $495, Now: $184

ESC: Saturday Savings

Mango Embroidered Denim Jacket, Was: $80, Now: $60

ESC: Saturday Savings

Ganni Hawthorne Wool Jacket, Was: $300, Now: $180

ESC: Saturday Savings

See by Chloé Faux Shearling Coat, Was: $740, Now: $333

ESC: Saturday Savings

Boohoo Ava Corduroy Sherpa Cuff & Fur Collar Applique Jacket, Was: $52, Now: $37

ESC: Saturday Savings

Current/Elliot The Shipyard Frayed Cotton-Blend Jacket, Was: $338, Now: $136

ESC: Saturday Savings

Marques' Almeida Oversized Frayed Demim Biker Jacket, Was: $845, Now: $338

ESC: Saturday Savings

Gap 1969 Sherpa Denim Jacket, Was: $80, Now: $48

ESC: Saturday Savings

River Island Cream Fleece Bomber Jacket, Was: $130, Now: $60

Happy Saturday!

