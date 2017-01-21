It's not every day Diane Kruger wears something in your price range.

The fashion star is notorious for wearing the latest designs of her designer pals—she and Jason Wu are especially close—so when you see her rocking something remotely affordable, jump. on. it.

Enter the rad plaid Levi's jacket the actress was recently spotted in (which was once $178, but now is $124). It's a sure way to stay warm and fashionable while romping around the city in your workout gear. (Not the mention, that Sherpa detail on the collar is an added style bonus.)

If the exact coat happens to be sold out (because, it will), check out the similar options below—which are also on sale.