What's it really like working with Khloe Kardashian?

The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host's longtime trainer Gunnar Peterson is revealing the answer to that question in this exclusive interview with E! News.

"To me, Khloe is Khloe and she's always been Khloe and I think one of the reasons she's got such a solid fanbase is because she's so real," Peterson says about his client.

Khloe has been working with Peterson for years and he explains that his client is "no-nonsense," and hints that we'll see that side of her on Revenge Body.

"You're gonna get the goods from Khloe," he says.