Britney Spears is finally opening up about her new man!
The "Toxic" singer called into AMP 103.7 Friday and gave host Nathan Fast some scoop about her romance with Sam Asghari. The two, who met on the set of her steamy music video for "Slumber Party," have been giving fans some sneak peeks into their relationship, but otherwise mum was the word...until now.
"We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there," Brit Brit said of filming with Asghari. "We were forced to talk to each other."
But after spending so much time in one room together, the two eventually started to open up and ultimately realized they had more in common than they thought.
"He doesn't really know me as a person, and I have no idea who the hell he is, and we were just talking," she explained. They discussed their mutual love of sushi and other things they both like and even loosely suggested they grab a bite to eat together sometime.
"It was not even like a serious thing," the "Make Me..." singer explained.
But neither one put anything in the books until several months later. "I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," Spears confessed. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."
Although neither one had commented publicly on the status of their relationship until now, they both started to make it clear once social media photos showed them in bed together. They also turned New Year's Eve into a romantic date night, where they cozied up to each other during an intimate dinner.