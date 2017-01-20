Netflix picked a very interesting day to announce the House of Cards season five premiere date. The show's official Twitter account tweeted the video below along with the message, "We make the terror,'" on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.

The video features children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while an upside down flag waves in front of the White House.

Season five of the Netflix drama, which stars Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, and possibly vice president, Claire Underwood, will premiere on Tuesday, May 30.