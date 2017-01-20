Jennifer Aniston Wants to Return to TV: "That's Where the Quality Is"

Jennifer Aniston feels at home on the small screen.

While she won't be organizing a Friends reunion á la NBC's Will & Grace reboot, the 47-year-old actress hopes to son star in a new TV series. "I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is," she tells Variety. "At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."

Aniston, who last appeared in a 2010 episode of Courteney Cox's sitcom Cougar Town, adds, "When you're in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure. Meeting new people—seeing other parts of the country or world—was so exciting. Now it's really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors or bad behavior anymore."