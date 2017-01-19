Friendly Reminder, These Celebs Have Hot Famous Brothers

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
You may have just learned that there's a third Hemsworth brother, and for that, we'll forgive you.
In the spirit of keeping you as up-to-date on the goings on in Hollywood, we'll take this time to review the other well-known brothers of some of your favorite celebrities so you'll never feel left out again.
For starters, let's review the aforementioned trio and begin with the one and only Luke Hemsworth.
The adorable bro of Chris and Liam Hemsworth has made his way on the scene, most notably with his role in the HBO hit Westworld, and was even a presenter during last night's People's Choice Awards.
Next up is Zac Efron's hot sibling Dylan Efron. The High School Musical's younger brother has already has his taste of Tinsletown so you know we'll be seeing more of him around. Back in 2015, Dylan worked as an assistant to one of the executive producers on the Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart comedy Get Hard.
Then there's Austin Swift, who has done a stellar job at making a name for himself outside of his famous sister.
Sure, there's perks to be Taylor Swift 's sib, but Austin recently walked the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Live by Night to celebrate his role and there wasn't one sighting or mention of the Grammy winner. Bravo all around, A. Swift!
Last up on the list is a two for one deal because Kate Hudson has two famous bros in the ‘biz.
There's Oliver Hudson from the hit shows Scream Queens and Nashville and a string of other famous flicks.
K.Hud's other bro, half-sibling Wyatt Russell has taken Hollywood by storm with his roles in 22 Jump Street, This Is 40 and, who could ever forget, Black Mirror.
So go ahead everyone, take a gander at these stars' famous brothers and keep your eyes peeled for their next big moves!