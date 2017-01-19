Friendly Reminder, These Celebs Have Hot Famous Brothers

You may have just learned that there's a third Hemsworth brother, and for that, we'll forgive you.

In the spirit of keeping you as up-to-date on the goings on in Hollywood, we'll take this time to review the other well-known brothers of some of your favorite celebrities so you'll never feel left out again.

For starters, let's review the aforementioned trio and begin with the one and only Luke Hemsworth.

The adorable bro of Chris and Liam Hemsworth has made his way on the scene, most notably with his role in the HBO hit Westworld, and was even a presenter during last night's People's Choice Awards.