5 Days, 5 Ways: Selena Gomez Is Bringing Rexy Back

In need of a little pre-fashion month style inspo? This week served up a ton.

It all started on Monday when Lily-Rose Depp channeled her inner Karl Lagerfeld in a borrowed-from-the-boys suit moment. The real stand-out feature was her cropped white blouse that just perfectly touched the top of her high-waisted trousers. Now, if you're wanting to pull this off but don't have any formal tuxedo-appropriate occasions to attend, throw the blouse on with a cute mini skirt (and tights, weather depending)!