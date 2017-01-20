DAVID NIVIERE/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
In need of a little pre-fashion month style inspo? This week served up a ton.
It all started on Monday when Lily-Rose Depp channeled her inner Karl Lagerfeld in a borrowed-from-the-boys suit moment. The real stand-out feature was her cropped white blouse that just perfectly touched the top of her high-waisted trousers. Now, if you're wanting to pull this off but don't have any formal tuxedo-appropriate occasions to attend, throw the blouse on with a cute mini skirt (and tights, weather depending)!
Get the Look: Topshop Unique Constance Cropped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top, $80
Elite Images / AKM-GSI
It's been a while since we've seen someone pull off leather joggers, but we're glad Kelly Rowland's bringing them back. When it comes to wearing all black, a great way to keep things interesting is to play with fabric finishes and textures.
Get the Look: Zara Jogging Trousers, $16
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Trendsetter Gigi Hadid is constantly finding new ways to push style boundaries—her latest conquest? This pastel color-blocked $1,100 Pam & Gela coat. If there's a little too much color involved for you, try a solid-colored faux fur coat like the one below!
Get the Look: Michael Michael Kors Faux Fur Jacket, $395
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Men and women alike can learn a few things from the international style star that is David Beckham(it doesn't hurt that his wife, Victoria Beckham, is one talented designer). Yesterday, the athlete sported one of the coziest, most elegant chunky-knit sweaters we've seen in a long time. Take his advice and invest in something similar.
Get the Look: H&M Wide-Cut Turtleneck Sweater, $50
JB Lacroix/GC Images
If you weren't already enough in love with Selena Gomez's Revival Tour-revamped wardrobe, get a load of this $695 playful Coach sweater. Cop the star's style by finding your own graphic top and pairing it with a crisp white turtleneck.
Is that enough inspo for you?