What's that you feel? The frigid climate of Park City, Utah suddenly warming with influx of Hollywood stars? The winds of change blowing a brisk mountain air right through the heart of Tinseltown? That's Sundance, baby.

The Film Festival has come to be a pillar of the new year for the film set and everyone who follows. When the now-household name got started (by Robert Redford, lest you forget) as a way to support and inspire independent filmmakers all across the globe and, more importantly, to get their movies made. If you'll allow us to get a little technical for a second, indie movies apply to Sundance in hopes of being seen by the industry's studios and distributors (read: companies that actually put movies in theaters and then market them) and subsequently purchased. Consider it the meat market of independent film.

Today, the festival has taken on a life of its own, and has become a veritable Academy Award factory. You can practically draw a line straight from Park City in January to the Dolby Theatre the following February.