Viola Davis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Fences Sunday.

In her acceptance speech, Davis thanked her husband, Julius Tennon and their daughter, Genesis, and gave a special shout-out to the late August Wilson, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play Fences, on which the movie is based. He died at age 60 in 2005.

In Fences, Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player who now works as a trash collector as he and his wife, played by Davis, battle racial tensions in 1950s America. The actress first played the role in a 2010 Broadway revival of Wilson's play.

"They say that maybe all one can hope for is the right regrets and what August did so beautifully is that he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color," Davis said. "And sometimes we don't have to shake the world and move the world and create anything that is gonna be in the history book. The fact that we breathed and live a life and was a God to our children. Just that means that we have a story and it deserves to be told."