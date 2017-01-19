Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz Are Dating: How Their Friendship Turned Romantic

Hot new couple alert!

E! News can confirm Anwar Hadid—yes, the 17-year-old little brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid—is dating Transformers actress, 22-year-old Nicola Peltz.

They were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills this week, and now a source tells us, "They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."

In fact, they've snapped several photos together with famous pals like Sofia Richie and Nicola's brother Will Peltz in the past, but only recently have they been sparking romance rumors.

For example, earlier this month, they had people talking after Nicola shared a photo sitting on Anwar's lap. "taken by the queen @ellenvonunwerth," she coyly captioned the pic.