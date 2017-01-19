Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back at 10 Years With the Obamas, Dances and Pranks Included

So, on his last day as President of the United States, she wanted to look back at 10 years of interviews with the commander-in-chief and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama. "I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife," she said, referring to actress Portia De Rossi, whom she married in August 2008. "His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle."
Ellen then showed a highlight reel of the couple's best moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Barack made his first appearance on Oct. 29, 2007, where he demonstrated his slick dance moves. Michelle later showed her husband up when she made her first appearance on Sept. 8, 2008. "Your husband's a good dancer," Ellen admitted, "but you are a better dancer than him."
"I know!" Michelle laughed. "That's what I've been telling him."
Other highlights included Ellen and Michelle's push-up contest in 2012, as well as their CVS shopping spree in 2016. And who could forget Barack's Valentine's Day message to Michelle? In the same episode, he fielded questions from 6-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley.
It's no secret the Obamas admire Ellen as much as she admires them.
"Changing hearts and minds, I don't think anybody's been more influential than you have been. Attitudes shift and the law has followed, but it started with folks like you. And now, after having served for seven years, and having gotten a lot done and seeing the progress and seeing the incredible resilience of the American people, I feel confident that America is going to do well," Barack assured Ellen in February 2016. "I'm just as enthusiastic as I was the first day I started."
Nine months later, Barack awarded Ellen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "It's easy to forget now, when we've come so far—where now marriage is equal under the law—just how much courage was required for Ellen to come out on the most public of stages almost 20 years ago. Just how important it was," he began. "Not just to the LGBT community, but for all of us."
"In a career spanning three decades, Ellen DeGeneres has lifted our spirits and brought joy to our lives as a stand-up comic, actor and television star," the 55-year-old politician continued. "At a pivotal moment, her courage and candor helped change the hearts and minds of millions of Americans, accelerating our nation's constant drive towards equality and acceptance for all."
Referencing Finding Nemo, he said Ellen "has showed us that a single individual can make the world a more fun, more open, more loving place, so long as we just keep swimming."
Barack mentioned Ellen during his final White House press conference Wednesday. "When I gave Ellen the Presidential Medal of Freedom, I meant what I said. Somebody that kind and likable projecting into living rooms around the country, that changed attitudes," Barack said. "And that wasn't easy to do for her, and that's just one small example of what was happening in communities all across the country." In response, Ellen tweeted, "@POTUS I am honored you mentioned me in your last press conference. I'll make sure to mention you on my last show."
After the highlight video finished rolling, Ellen expressed her gratitude once again. "Thank you for everything, President Obama and First Lady Michelle," she said. "We will miss you so much."
