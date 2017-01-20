EXCLUSIVE!

Sibling Rivalry! King Cyrus Suggests Prince Liam ''Break'' Prince Robert's ''Face'' in Boxing Battle on The Royals: Watch

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ruby Rose

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Revenge Body, Revenge Body 102

OMG! Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Couple Gets Engaged After Incredible Weight Loss Transformation: See Their Results

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a battle of the princes on Sunday's episode of The Royals!

In this exclusive clip from the show, Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Prince Robert (Max Brown) prepare to face off in the ring during a charity boxing event...and King Cyrus (Jake Maskall) is there to give them some words of encouragement before they begin.

"If I had my way you'd just kill each other and be done with it," King Cyrus tells the siblings. "But baring that outcome I'm going for the underdog."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of The Royals Season 3

William Moseley, Jake Maskall, The Royals, The Royals 307

E!

Cyrus then tells them to "break a leg," before turning to Liam and suggesting, "Or your brother's face, sparrow."

Tensions have been running high between Liam and Robert since Robert's return, mostly over Kathryn (Christina Wolfe), who just so happens to be in the audience watching them box.

So who will win the boxing battle?

Take a look at the clip above to see the princes prepare to fight! Then watch The Royals this Sunday to see who is victorious!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Jake Maskall , William Moseley , Alexandra Park , Elizabeth Hurley , Exclusives , Top Stories