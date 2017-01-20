Sibling Rivalry! King Cyrus Suggests Prince Liam ''Break'' Prince Robert's ''Face'' in Boxing Battle on The Royals: Watch

It's a battle of the princes on Sunday's episode of The Royals!
In this exclusive clip from the show, Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Prince Robert (Max Brown) prepare to face off in the ring during a charity boxing event...and King Cyrus (Jake Maskall) is there to give them some words of encouragement before they begin.
"If I had my way you'd just kill each other and be done with it," King Cyrus tells the siblings. "But baring that outcome I'm going for the underdog."
Cyrus then tells them to "break a leg," before turning to Liam and suggesting, "Or your brother's face, sparrow."
Tensions have been running high between Liam and Robert since Robert's return, mostly over Kathryn (Christina Wolfe), who just so happens to be in the audience watching them box.
So who will win the boxing battle?
Take a look at the clip above to see the princes prepare to fight! Then watch The Royals this Sunday to see who is victorious!
