Sibling Rivalry! King Cyrus Suggests Prince Liam ''Break'' Prince Robert's ''Face'' in Boxing Battle on The Royals: Watch

It's a battle of the princes on Sunday's episode of The Royals!

In this exclusive clip from the show, Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Prince Robert (Max Brown) prepare to face off in the ring during a charity boxing event...and King Cyrus (Jake Maskall) is there to give them some words of encouragement before they begin.

"If I had my way you'd just kill each other and be done with it," King Cyrus tells the siblings. "But baring that outcome I'm going for the underdog."