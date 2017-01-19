Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Cross Paths for the First Time Since He Started Dating Selena Gomez

It was bound to happen at some point...Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ran into each other for the first time following the "Starboy" singer's kissing photos with Selena Gomez.
The former couple were both in attendance at a Madison Square Garden memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams, who passed away two years ago on Wednesday.
The Weeknd hit the stage to perform among a slew of famous names for the event, including Schoolboy Q, French Montana, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and more. Hadid showed up with Kendall Jenner, who was likely there to support her rumored beau, A$AP Rocky.
Snapchat
Though we're not sure whether Hadid and her ex-boyfriend ever came face-to-face, they were definitely around the same people.
In fact, the models hung out backstage for the show with famous celebrity jeweler Ben Baller, who caught many of the moments on his Instagram story. After sharing a clip of "his boy" The Weeknd's performance, he shared a snap dancing to another performer alongside Hadid and Jenner.
Hadid also shared a few videos to her Instagram story as well, including hanging out backstage with Jenner, before they jetted off to Paris on a late night flight.
Overall, a source tells us the night was "insane," which we're guessing means in the best way possible.
Still, we can't help but wonder if there was any awkwardness between Hadid and The Weeknd. After all, a source recently told E! News the model is "actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him."
The insider added, "They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena."