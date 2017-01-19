Nashville's Juliette Barnes Won't Let a Plane Crash Keep Her Down

"Hell yes."

Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) is determined to walk again on Nashville after her horrific plane crash in the season four finale, and if there's anyone who can start walking "way ahead of schedule," it's Juliette Barnes, y'all.

E! News has your exclusive first look at tonight's episode, aptly titled "Leap of Faith," of the CMT drama, which features Juliette seeking advanced treatment in order to take her first step...but it seems like she is still dealing with the psychological and emotional damage from the crash as well, leading to a full-blown panic attack.