A Dog's Purpose: Josh Gad and Lasse Hallström "Shaken" Over Animal Mistreatment

PETA has called for a boycott of the film A Dog's Purpose after a video surfaced on TMZ Wednesday showing a trainer apparently forcing a German Shepherd into turbulent waters.
In the video, which has since gone viral, the dog clawed at the pool's edge and tried to run away while an animal trainer tried to force the animal into the rushing water. Off-camera, someone laughed at the dog's struggle. "You just got to throw him in," the person said.
TMZ reported the scene was shot in Winnipeg, Canada, in November 2015.
Once video was made public, PETA asked dog lovers to boycott the film "to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props." After reviewing the footage, Lisa Lange, PETA's senior vice president, added, "This movie is directed towards those who love dogs and, clearly, this is not a dog's purpose."
The animal-rights group is targeting a specific animal supplier: Birds & Animals Unlimited.
Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures issued a joint statement Wednesday. A Dog's Purpose (in theaters Jan. 27) "is a celebration of the special connection between humans and their dogs," the statement said. "And in the spirit of this relationship, the Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals."
The production and distribution companies will "continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage," Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures said. "Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot. Hercules is happy and healthy."
Based on W. Bruce Cameron's bestselling novel of the same, the movie tells the story of a dog who realizes the meaning of life after being re-incarnated, which brings him into the lives of many owners. The movie stars Pooch Hall, Peggy Lipton, Britt Robertson and Dennis Quaid.
Josh Gad, who voices a dog in the film, issued his own statement via Twitter Wednesday.
"A few months ago, I was approached to lend my voice to the film A Dog's Purpose. As I sat in a dark screening room, I was beyond touched and moved by what I saw...a movie that captures the beauty and pain of loving a pet. I signed on for a film that truly stands out as one of the most beautiful love letters to animals I have ever seen," Gad began. "Today, however, I saw a disturbing video that appears to show a scared German Shepherd being forced to perform a stunt on the set of this film. While I do not know all the details and cannot speak to the level of care and caution that went into this moment (as I was never on set for the making of this film), I am shaken and sad to see any animal put in a situation against its will."
"As a proud dog owner and a fervent supporter of organizations like PETA," the 35-year-old actor said, "I have reached out to the production team and studio to ask for an explanation."
The film's director, Lasse Hallström, was equally appalled.
"I am very disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film A Dog's Purpose," he tweeted. "I did not witness these actions. We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film. I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished."
Six hours later, Hallström returned to Twitter to reiterate his earlier comments. "I have been a lifelong animal lover and A Dog's Purpose is my third film about dogs," the director, 70, tweeted. "The animals' safety was of utmost priority for both myself and everyone on the set."
The American Humane Association, which monitored the action on set, was also "disturbed" after reviewing the footage. "When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped," the organization told E! News in a statement. "We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter."
Gavin Polone, who produced the film, is a longtime animal rights activist. Speaking to Deadline Wednesday, he too was "horrified" by the video. "The first thing I asked was, 'Is the dog OK?' He's fine. But if I had seen that, I would have stopped it in a minute. People have to be held responsible for this. It was someone's job to watch out for this kind of thing. Why didn't they?"
Polone, who estimated he was on the first unit about 70 percent of the time, added that he "never saw, in any way, the animal handlers stressing out the animal. But I wasn't there for the second unit. If I had been, I would have stopped it. All I can say is that I hope that bringing this out leads to better treatment of animals. I know the studio is outraged and investigating this."
