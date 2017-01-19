Even the 2017 People's Choice Awards Couldn't Keep Sarah Jessica Parker Away From Her Daughters' Piano Recital

She may have been celebrating a People's Choice Award win, but Sarah Jessica Parker had one more major event on her calendar—her daughters' piano recital.

While catching up with the Divorce actress after her acceptance speech, Parker revealed to E!'s Zuri Hall that she would not be spending the night popping champagne.

"I'm running to catch an airplane right now. Literally I have two more seconds then I have to run home," she said. "I'm going back home to New York. My daughters have a piano concert tomorrow, so I have to be there for that." What a gem of a mama!