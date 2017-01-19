Blake Shelton Plans to Celebrate With Double the Booze After Two 2017 People's Choice Awards Wins

According to Blake Shelton, double the wins means double the booze.
The award-winning country crooner nabbed not one but two awards Wednesday night at the annual People's Choice Awards—one for Favorite Male Country Artist and one for Favorite Album. To win the latter, Shelton beat out fellow nominees Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Drake and Beyoncé.
"I know somewhere out there there's somebody going, 'I mean how did he win Album of the Year? Isn't that just a country album full of stereotypical drinking and cheating and tailgates?'" he said during his acceptance speech. "To that person, I say you're d--n right it is."
For the 40-year-old star, winning the esteemed nod was "ridiculous." "I cant believe the fans voted for me over that category—it's ridiculous," he told E!'s Zuri Hall.
With two statues in hand, what did Shelton want to do next? "We're gonna go drink. What do you do when you win two People's Choice Awards? You drink twice as much," he joked.
Not only did Shelton get to take home two new awards, but he also had his lady love Gwen Stefani at his side—and drink they did! After the show wrapped, the "Used to Love You" songstress took to Snapchat to document their romantic dinner out at a restaurant in Burbank, complete with a martini.
With this award show in the bag, are the two planning to share a stage sometime soon? Shelton is always up to collaborate with his leading lady, whether it's for an award show or on the upcoming season of The Voice.
"Look, she's an incredible singer-songwriter," he told Hall. "Anytime I can get her to collaborate with me, you're d--n right I'm going to."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)