Jennifer Lopez Thanks Fans for Their Fierce Support: What They Do For Me Is Priceless

Jennifer Lopez was not feeling any shades of blue last night.

At Wednesday night's 2017 People's Choice Awards, the triple threat was happy to take home the statue for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress and couldn't find enough words to express her gratitude to her fiercely supportive fans.

"I wish I could have said more. I was trying to be so quick," the World of Dance judge told E!'s Zuri Hall after her win. Well, J.Lo, you have the mic!

"They get me through so much. I know fans are always saying all the things you do for them and how you help them get through things, but really what they do for me and what they do for people like me is priceless. Literally they help you get through so many hard times," she admitted.