Jennifer Lopez Thanks Fans for Their Fierce Support: What They Do For Me Is Priceless

Jennifer Lopez was not feeling any shades of blue last night.
At Wednesday night's 2017 People's Choice Awards, the triple threat was happy to take home the statue for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress and couldn't find enough words to express her gratitude to her fiercely supportive fans.
"I wish I could have said more. I was trying to be so quick," the World of Dance judge told E!'s Zuri Hall after her win. Well, J.Lo, you have the mic!
"They get me through so much. I know fans are always saying all the things you do for them and how you help them get through things, but really what they do for me and what they do for people like me is priceless. Literally they help you get through so many hard times," she admitted.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
According to the actress, the People's Choice Awards are the true barometer for where you stand in Hollywood.
"There's a lot of award shows every year, but honestly this is the one that in the industry I feel like everybody's like, 'I hope the people like me.'"
With 14 career nominations and three People's Choice wins, it's safe to say the people love Jenny from the block.
"When the people speak and they say, 'You know what, we like what you're doing,' that means everything because for me the fans—they don't even know," Lopez added to E! News.
With this award show in the bag, Lopez is off to work on her newest project, World of Dance. "I started as a dancer. That was my kind of first love that brought me into the business," she told Hall. "It's a struggle being a dancer. It's not an easy life. You do it because you love it. It's a passion thing all the way."
As her own passion project, Lopez executive produces the upcoming show, which will give the winner a monetary moment of a lifetime.
"Even if you work at the highest level…it's not very lucrative," she said of the industry. "For me to be able to produce a show where there's an opportunity for one of them to win a million dollars or a group of them to win a million dollars, for me, was a big deal."