Step Inside Our Favorite On-Screen Single Ladies' Homes

Ever experience real estate envy? Well, prepare for a heaping dose of it with this collection of homes gifted to us by the imaginations of Hollywood.

The following on-screen women have shown us all a thing or two over the last several decades about stylishly living on your own. From the original single gal, Mary Richards, to Girls' crop of New York City twentysomethings, film and TV heroines have not only replicated the lives of independent women for the big and small screens—they've also given us major decorating inspiration in the process.

Clueless' Cher Horowitz showed teenage girls the (computerized) closet of their dreams while Romy and Michele proved living with your bestie is double the glam (well, aside from that whole inventing post-its thing).