Blake Shelton Gushes Over the "Hottest Date" Gwen Stefani at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton is having one cool night in Los Angeles.
As The Voice coach headed to the Microsoft Theater for the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday evening, he was looking forward to debuting his newest song, "Every Time I Hear That Song."
But as it turns out, there was so much more to come!
When the "Honey Bee" singer ended up winning two awards including Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album, Blake couldn't help but give a shout-out to girlfriend Gwen Stefani.
Watch @VictoriaJustice present @blakeshelton with his #PCAs for ?Favorite Male Country Artist? and ?Favorite Album? pic.twitter.com/rdyM40mSNm— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017
"I've got a lot of people to thank. All the people that voted for me. Thank you so much," he shared. "And thanks the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani, who is sitting out there."
The camera then panned to the No Doubt singer who was all smiles as she clapped for her main man.
She was also spotted dancing along to Blake's performance of "Every Time I Hear That Song" before reuniting backstage with her man.
For those looking to see more chemistry between Blake and Gwen, you are in luck.
The couple is expected to reunite on Season 12 of The Voice once it debuts this February on NBC. They will both serve as coaches, which is absolutely music to our ears.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)