Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Brings His Look-Alike 15-Year-Old Daughter Simone to the 2017 People's Choice Awards

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
A Dog's Purpose

A Dog's Purpose: Josh Gad and Lasse Hallström "Shaken" Over Animal Mistreatment

Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Robin Thicke

Moving On Up! How Stars Like Jennifer Aniston and Khloe Kardashian Upgraded Their Real Estate Game After Big Breakups

The Office, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell

Attention The Office Fans: Please Tell Your Friends What B.J. Novak Said About Steve Carell's Revival Tweet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought a very special date with him to the 2017 People's Choice Awards: his 15-year-old daughter Simone Johnson!

The actor won big during the night's main event for his starring role in HBO's Ballers and thanked his eldest child during his acceptance speech for the Favorite Premium Series Actor award.

Leave it none other than The Rock to not only give his daughter a shout out on live television, but to joke that she looks exactly like him. Now that's some serious dad moves.

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Dwayne Johnson Daughter

"Thank you to the people, thank you to the fans, thank you so much for supporting the show," the winning actor told the star-studded audience after picking up his award.

But that wasn't the only bone to pick the wrestler-turned-actor had, as he cracked a few jokes at Kevin Hart shortly after the comedian poked fun at him earlier in the evening.

And while there was a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it moment between the two of them, with The Rock flipping Hart off from the audience, there's nothing but some seriously brotherly love between these two co-stars.

TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Kevin Hart , 2017 People's Choice Awards