Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Brings His Look-Alike 15-Year-Old Daughter Simone to the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought a very special date with him to the 2017 People's Choice Awards: his 15-year-old daughter Simone Johnson!

The actor won big during the night's main event for his starring role in HBO's Ballers and thanked his eldest child during his acceptance speech for the Favorite Premium Series Actor award.

Leave it none other than The Rock to not only give his daughter a shout out on live television, but to joke that she looks exactly like him. Now that's some serious dad moves.