Watch Ellen DeGeneres Make History at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

The proof is in the people. Ellen DeGeneres sure is loved.

During Wednesday evening's 2017 People's Choice Awards , the talk-show host received three awards including Favorite Daytime TV host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice.

While some may think it's just another trophy to add, presenter Justin Timberlake reminded fans that it was so much more.

"She's a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a presidential medal of freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet," he shared with the audience. "I'm talking, of course, about Portia's baby momma, Ellen DeGeneres!"

The "Suit and Tie" singer continued, "She continues to make history by officially winning the most People's Choice Awards by any human, ever."