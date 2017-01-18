Watch Ellen DeGeneres Make History at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

The proof is in the people. Ellen DeGeneres sure is loved.
During Wednesday evening's 2017 People's Choice Awards , the talk-show host received three awards including Favorite Daytime TV host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice.
While some may think it's just another trophy to add, presenter Justin Timberlake reminded fans that it was so much more.
"She's a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a presidential medal of freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet," he shared with the audience. "I'm talking, of course, about Portia's baby momma, Ellen DeGeneres!"
The "Suit and Tie" singer continued, "She continues to make history by officially winning the most People's Choice Awards by any human, ever."
With such an achievement, who does one thank? Let's hear it for the animals!
"I say thank you, people. And the only thing that would make me happier—and not, not a lot happier because this makes me happy—but if it was voted on my animals because I love animals, and I think they know how much I love them," she joked to the crowd. "But animals aren't organized enough to have an awards ceremony. At least I have not seen one."
Ellen added, "And they have paws so it would hit a lot of numbers and it wouldn't be able to dictate the person that they would be hoping to vote for."
Ultimately, fans were able to look back on just some of her many accomplishments. And yes, J.T. had a few more sweet things to say about his famous friend.
"She is one of my very good friends. I love her so much," he shared. "She is one of the best people on this planet and no one is more deserving."
Justin added, "I mean, the proof is in the pudding…Simply put, Ellen DeGeneres is the 'People's Champ.'" We couldn't help but agree.