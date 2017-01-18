Fifth Harmony Meets Blake Lively at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Before Performing Without Camila Cabello

You know you love this Harmonizers, XOXO!

Before Fifth Harmony took the Microsoft Theater stage at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday evening, the talented ladies were able to meet one very special actress.

While in the audience, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei were able to snap a photo with Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Soon after, the ladies would deliver their first performance as a quartet since Camila Cabello exited last December. The X-Factor alumni didn't miss a beat with one less member, rocking their smash hit "Work From Home."

They also accepted the award for Favorite Group. "I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people," Lauren shared with the crowd. "We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned."