Watch the Moment the Cast of This Is Us Found Out About Their Two Season Renewal

No one is more excited for the future of This Is Us than its very own cast. 

In case you missed it, NBC officially announced earlier today that the hit drama series has been renewed for two more seasons. Shortly before TV lovers received the excellent news, co-starsMilo VentimigliaMandy MooreSterling K. Brown, Justin HartleySusan Kelechi WatsonChris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz gathered for what was sure to be an unforgettable moment. 

The show's creator, Dan Fogelman, shared the moment on Twitter, writing, "This is Us getting the good news!!!"

The extra talented actors and actresses react with pure shock and excitement, and immediately begin congratulating each other. Mandy breaks out into a happy dance, running over to Metz with a big hug. Too cute!

THANK YOU ?? #ThisIsUs

A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Onscreen couple Milo and Mandy also shared their own absolutely heartwarming video to Instagram thanking their fans for all of the love and support.

This Is Us has been the breakout hit drama of the season, earning the first full-season pick-up in the fall and landing nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz) at the 2017 Golden Globes.

"I think at this point in time, people were really hungry for cathartic entertainment," Mandy Moore told E! News of This Is Us' huge success. "People want to feel their feelings and they're able to connect with these characters and the stories and the challenges and obstacles in a way that maybe not a lot of other network shows present to people."

Are you excited for the return of This Is Us? Sound off in the comments!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

