This Is Us: We Need to Work Out Our Feelings About Miguel

"I'm obsessed with Jon Huertas. We all are," Moore told reporters following the show's panel at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour (where the network made everyone's day by announcing a two-season pick-up). "And he is such a good sport on the fact that people are so down on Miguel at this point."

While she's still unclear on all the details about Rebecca's jump from Jack to Miguel, the Golden Globe-nominated actress assured that there was no infidelity—or so she thinks. "I think people have to have faith in Jack and Rebecca and realize that there's nothing untoward that happened. I don't even know the specifics of when and how Rebecca and Miguel got together and got married. We have a vague idea, but we don't know the specifics. We never know until we get scripts. We don't know the nuances of things. But I think people should have faith in the type of people that we are and that we would act accordingly."