Unreal Real Estate TV: The Fake and Sometimes Dark Side of House-Hunting, Renovating & Remodeling for Our Viewing Pleasure

As anyone who's ever bought or sold a home, renovated or remodeled or undertook an extensive home-improvement project knows—it's impossible to wholly encapsulate that experience in 22 to 48 minutes on TV.

And even if you haven't done any of those things, you can imagine.

High-stakes negotiations between realtors don't get hammered out in seconds over fancy cocktails. People are that picky and indecisive. The news that "you got the house!" isn't met with muted politeness —though "exhausted stupor" we believe. (Not to mention all of this is far more likely to occur over text or email than face to face. Most people have day jobs.) A 30-day escrow close is nice work if you can get it, but "10-day, all cash" is truly the purview of the only place you've ever heard those words used all together—Million Dollar Listing.