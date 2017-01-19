Will & Grace Revival's Big Problem: Changing the Series Finale

Will & Grace, we have a problem.
After months of speculation, NBC officially announced that Will & Grace would be returning for a 10-episode season in the 2017-18 season, causing Twitter to have a nostalgia-induced meltdown. Stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly are all back, with original executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan acting as showrunners.
But within the frenzied excitement, we couldn't help but be the Buzzkill Bob of the internet, wondering just how this revival is going to work. Why? Because of the series finale, which aired in 2006.
If you can't quite remember, here's what happened in "The Finale" that has us perplexed over this new batch of episodes. In the final moments, the show jumped ahead 20 years, with best friends Will and Grace reuniting for the first time in 18 years (!) when they are moving their children, who eventually go onto get married, into their college dorms. That takes place in 2026. From the little information we do have, the revival takes place in 2017.
Now you see the problem, right? Fret not, worse problems have plagued TV shows, so we've concocted a few (some not that great, TBH) options to figure out Will and Grace's great divide:
How would you like to see the revival address Will and Grace's 18-year separation? Sound off in the comments.
Will & Grace's 10-episode revival will premiere later this year on NBC.
